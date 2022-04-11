Ramadan 2022: Dubai Police distribute 7,000 Iftar meals daily on roads

The authority aims to raise awareness of the dangers of speeding and reduce the Iftar rush

By A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 11 Apr 2022, 2:38 PM Last updated: Mon 11 Apr 2022, 2:39 PM

The Dubai Police, in collaboration with partners and volunteers, have announced the distribution of 7,000 iftar meals every day to fasting motorists on roads at sunset before Al-Maghrib prayer as part of its 'An Accident-Free Ramadan' campaign.

Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, director of the General Directorate of Traffic in Dubai Police, said the move would help raise the awareness of the dangers of speeding and reduce the Iftar rush.

He called on motorists to abide by traffic rules in the holy month of Ramadan and show patience and restraint with other drivers during hours before Iftar.

Brig. Al Mazroui said that they are committed to providing convenience to road users in this holy month by regulating traffic and ensuring decongestion. He further confirmed they would facilitate the movement of worshippers at the entry and exit points of mosques.

Brigadier Al Mazroui appealed to drivers and the people to cooperate with the police in ensuring traffic safety. He encouraged people to report traffic violations on 901 or via the Police Eye service on Dubai Police smart app.

