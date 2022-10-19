UAE: Going to space is a team teamwork exercise, says first Emirati astronaut

Hazza Al Mansoori delivers talk on future of astronaut programme and space exploration

by Nandini Sircar Published: Wed 19 Oct 2022, 6:52 PM Last updated: Wed 19 Oct 2022, 6:53 PM

Hazza Al Mansoori, the first Emirati astronaut, said everything about going to space is a teamwork exercise.

He said this while delivering a talk on the on the future of the UAE astronaut programme and space exploration at the Museum of the Future’s Auditorium on Wednesday 19 October.

Expressing his happiness to support Emirati Sultan AlNeyadi for his upcoming six-months mission to the International Space Station (ISS) who was his back up astronaut for his nascent mission to space, Al Mansoori opined, “Space is where you have people come from different countries and colours. All of us have one objective to represent the whole of humanity despite where you are coming from and whatever religion you follow. We have only one goal. Science and exploration and that is important. Have the dream to space travel then you will be there. Dare to dream and follow your dream.”

Al Mansoori's keynote speech, in collaboration with the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), is part of the Museum of the Future’s Future Talks series.

The series is part of the museum’s efforts to shed light on inspiring Arab and international figures and present pioneering ideas to experts in the academic, scientific, cultural, social, developmental, and other sectors. The talks aim to explore horizons and opportunities to imagine and design the future.

