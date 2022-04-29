UAE to send first Arab astronaut for 180-day long mission to International Space Station

Emirates will be the 11th country in history to send a long-term mission to space

The UAE signed a new agreement to send the first Arab is set to send the first Arab astronaut for a 180-day long mission to the International Space Station.

UAE has booked a spot to send an Emirati astronaut to be part of the SpaceX Crew-6 mission scheduled for launch in 2023 from Florida’s Kennedy Space Centre.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in a tweet announced that the UAE would be the 11th country in history to send a long-term mission to space.

Emirati astronaut Hazza Al Mansoori was the first Arab and Emirati astronaut to travel to ISS on an eight-day space mission on September 25, 2019.

