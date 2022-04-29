UAE to send first Arab astronaut for 180-day long mission to International Space Station

More brands and speciality restaurants are in the process of setting up shops at the place
UAE2 days ago
The UAE signed a new agreement to send the first Arab is set to send the first Arab astronaut for a 180-day long mission to the International Space Station.
UAE has booked a spot to send an Emirati astronaut to be part of the SpaceX Crew-6 mission scheduled for launch in 2023 from Florida’s Kennedy Space Centre.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in a tweet announced that the UAE would be the 11th country in history to send a long-term mission to space.
Emirati astronaut Hazza Al Mansoori was the first Arab and Emirati astronaut to travel to ISS on an eight-day space mission on September 25, 2019.
More details to follow:
ALSO READ:
More brands and speciality restaurants are in the process of setting up shops at the place
UAE2 days ago
The billionaire has promised many changes to the world’s digital town square
UAE2 days ago
They tried to determine how much of the sense of sound contributes to spatial awareness
UAE2 days ago
The campaign aims to ensure that the city's appearance is maintained
UAE2 days ago
Larisa Strotskaia had represented USSR in the 1972 Olympics
UAE3 days ago
The finding comes in time for World DNA Day on April 25
UAE3 days ago
The increase of Millennials and Gen Z has reshaped how companies view traditional workplace culture, while the pandemic has shifted how people view their jobs and what they want out of their workplace
UAE3 days ago
'Teachings of the Bharat Ratna are still relevant and need to be imbibed in our cultural ethos'
UAE3 days ago