UAE: Get free entry to Louvre Abu Dhabi, Qasr Al Hosn and more

The entry ticket to Abu Dhabi International Book Fair grants access to several tourist destinations and cultural programmes

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Thu 25 May 2023, 9:59 PM

While the entry to the 32nd Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF) is free of charge, the ticket will also grant complimentary access to several tourist destinations and cultural programmes in the Capital.

“Explore a variety of Abu Dhabi’s cultural gems with a single ticket,” the book fair’s entry ticket at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (Adnec) mentions.

Till June 19, the ADIBF’s ticket grants complimentary one-time access to Louvre Abu Dhabi, Qasr Al Hosn, House of Artisans and Bait Al Gahwa where you can experience the traditional preparation and presentation of Arabic coffee.

This edition of ADIBF is the largest in the fair’s history featuring more than 2,000 cultural, literary, educational and artistic events, and hosting more than 1,300 participants from more than 85 countries, providing visitors access to more than 500,000 book titles.

The fair is bringing together authors, scholars, thought leaders and publishers from around the world to showcase the region’s literary and cultural heritage. Apart from panel discussions, there are also sessions for schoolchildren and university students.

The ADIBF will also host events across five cultural sites, including the Cultural Foundation, Manarat Al Saadiyat, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, New York University Abu Dhabi and the Logos Hope, the world's largest floating book fair, which is currently anchored in Mina Zayed.

The ADIBF, organised by Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre at ADNEC, runs till May 28, Sunday. Though the entry ticket is free, you need to register online at https://adbookfair.com/en/adibf/get-your-tickets-web by giving a few personal details and a valid email ID.