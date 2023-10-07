UAE FNC elections 2023: Voters flock to polling centres on main day

The exercise has been initiated with the aim of measuring readiness and enhancing response
The voting process began on Saturday, on the main election day of the 2023 Federal National Council (FNC) elections, via remote voting from inside and outside the country.
Electronic voting is taking place in 24 polling centres across the country, amidst remarkable turnout from members of electoral colleges to cast their votes. The voting process started at 8am and will last until 8pm.
Early voting for this year's FNC elections took place for two days, October 4 to 5.
The National Elections Committee (NEC) was keen to provide all the capabilities that ensure the highest standards of accuracy, transparency and integrity of the electoral process, and at the same time ensure a better conduct of all voting processes on the main election day.
Polling centres at the state level have seen notable turnout of voters since the beginning of the voting process, which signifies the awareness and national responsibility among citizens of the importance of political participation and parliamentary work in the country.
Women, youth, and people of determination have demonstrated enthusiastic interaction and effective participation in the electoral process.
