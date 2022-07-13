UAE: Fire breaks out in Abu Dhabi apartment building

Teams from capital's civil defence are battling the blaze

By Web Desk Published: Wed 13 Jul 2022, 2:39 PM Last updated: Wed 13 Jul 2022, 2:43 PM

A fire broke out in an apartment in Abu Dhabi's Al Zahia area on Wednesday.

According to an official tweet, teams from the Abu Dhabi Police and Abu Dhabi Civil Defence are dealing with the blaze. The competent authorities have started working to find out the cause of the fire.

Authorities have asked the public to only obtain information from official sources