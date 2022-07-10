UAE

Massive fire breaks out in a warehouse in Abu Dhabi

Cause of blaze under investigation

Fire in a warehouse in Abu Dhabi
Fire in a warehouse in Abu Dhabi

By Web Desk

Published: Sun 10 Jul 2022, 3:12 PM

Last updated: Sun 10 Jul 2022, 3:57 PM

Abu Dhabi police said on Sunday fire broke out in a warehouse, and authorities are dealing with it.

The teams from Abu Dhabi Police and Abu Dhabi Civil Defense are dealing with a fire in a warehouse in Al Mafraq area that broke out this afternoon around 2pm. A field investigation is underway by specialised authorities to find the cause of the incident.

Authorities urged the public to gather all information from official sources only.

More details to follow


