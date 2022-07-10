Massive fire breaks out in a warehouse in Abu Dhabi

Another worker died in the construction site accident
Abu Dhabi police said on Sunday fire broke out in a warehouse, and authorities are dealing with it.
The teams from Abu Dhabi Police and Abu Dhabi Civil Defense are dealing with a fire in a warehouse in Al Mafraq area that broke out this afternoon around 2pm. A field investigation is underway by specialised authorities to find the cause of the incident.
Authorities urged the public to gather all information from official sources only.
More details to follow
