UAE: Filipino expat wins Dh1 million in Mahzooz draw

The top prize of Dh20 million goes unclaimed this week

Supplied photo

By Web Desk Published: Sun 18 Jun 2023, 12:17 PM

In its 133rd edition, Mahzooz crowned its 48th millionaire and saw 809 participants take home Dh1,400,250 in prize money.

While the top prize of Dh20 million went unclaimed this week, 7 participants matched four out of the following five numbers 12, 13, 14, 17, 48 and shared the second prize of Dh200,000, earning Dh28,471.42 each. 801 other winners matched three out of five numbers and received Dh250 each.

As part of Mahzooz's revamped prize structure, where one lucky participant becomes a guaranteed millionaire every week, the 133rd draws awarded Jeffrey from the Philippines, holding the raffle ID number 35251631, the guaranteed raffle prize of Dh1 million.

While the new prizes have become bolder and better, the rules of participation remain the same and will now be exclusively offered through the Saturday Mahzooz draw, held live at 9pm. For only Dh35, participants can purchase a bottle of Mahzooz water, and enter the weekly draw consisting of the Grand Draw, for a chance to win the new top prize of Dh20,000,000 and the new weekly Raffle Draw, which will grant Dh1 million every week to a 'guaranteed' millionaire-to-be.

ALSO READ: