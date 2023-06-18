UAE: Filipino expat wins Dh1 million in Mahzooz draw

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Sheikh Mansour expressed their sympathies
In its 133rd edition, Mahzooz crowned its 48th millionaire and saw 809 participants take home Dh1,400,250 in prize money.
While the top prize of Dh20 million went unclaimed this week, 7 participants matched four out of the following five numbers 12, 13, 14, 17, 48 and shared the second prize of Dh200,000, earning Dh28,471.42 each. 801 other winners matched three out of five numbers and received Dh250 each.
As part of Mahzooz's revamped prize structure, where one lucky participant becomes a guaranteed millionaire every week, the 133rd draws awarded Jeffrey from the Philippines, holding the raffle ID number 35251631, the guaranteed raffle prize of Dh1 million.
While the new prizes have become bolder and better, the rules of participation remain the same and will now be exclusively offered through the Saturday Mahzooz draw, held live at 9pm. For only Dh35, participants can purchase a bottle of Mahzooz water, and enter the weekly draw consisting of the Grand Draw, for a chance to win the new top prize of Dh20,000,000 and the new weekly Raffle Draw, which will grant Dh1 million every week to a 'guaranteed' millionaire-to-be.
ALSO READ:
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Sheikh Mansour expressed their sympathies
He recently received a written letter from the UAE President
Cesar Azpilicueta told the boy about his own injuries and how, through patience and rehabilitation, he recovered to pursue his sport
The centre offers support and guidance to citizens, making it easier to find a high-quality home that best suits their needs
Take a look into the times when the iconic star visited the emirate
Recruitment experts and talent scouts have been seeing a surge in opportunities in various sectors, bucking previous hiring trends at this time of the year
Here’s what the Emirates has been doing to enhance its reputation as the best place to live in
Those driving on the major road have been asked to exercise caution