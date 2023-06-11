UAE: Syrian takes home Dh1 million in Mahzooz 'guaranteed prize' draw

The top prize of Dh20 million went unclaimed this week

Published: Sun 11 Jun 2023

In Mahzooz's weekly draw, Amin from Syria became a guaranteed prize winner and took home Dh1 million, with the raffle ID number 35039799.

This week's draw saw 1,533 participants take home Dh1,374,500 in prize money.

While the top prize of Dh20 million went unclaimed this week, 34 participants matched four out of the following five numbers 12, 19, 26, 29, 38 and shared the second prize of Dh200,000, earning Dh5,882.35 each.

Nearly 1,500 other winners matched three out of five numbers and received Dh250 each.

For only Dh35, participants can purchase a bottle of Mahzooz water, and enter the weekly draw consisting of the Grand Draw, for a chance to win the new top prize of Dh20 million and the new weekly Raffle Draw, which will grant Dh1 million every week to a guaranteed millionaire-to-be.

