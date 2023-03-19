UAE expresses solidarity with Ecuador and Peru, offers condolences over earthquake victims

The country also wishes a speedy recovery to all those injured

By WAM Published: Sun 19 Mar 2023, 2:21 PM

The UAE expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with Ecuador and Peru over the victims of the earthquake that struck both countries, resulting in a number of casualties.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the governments and people of the Republic of Ecuador and the Republic of Peru, and to the families of the victims of this tragedy, expressing its wishes for a speedy recovery to all those injured.

