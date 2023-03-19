UAE expresses solidarity with Ecuador and Peru, offers condolences over earthquake victims

House of Wisdom Network to expand the reach of books to a wider cross-section of the community
The UAE expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with Ecuador and Peru over the victims of the earthquake that struck both countries, resulting in a number of casualties.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the governments and people of the Republic of Ecuador and the Republic of Peru, and to the families of the victims of this tragedy, expressing its wishes for a speedy recovery to all those injured.
ALSO READ:
House of Wisdom Network to expand the reach of books to a wider cross-section of the community
Staff members described Caina as a humble, generous and kind person with outstanding personal achievements
He received a certificate of appreciation and a privilege card from the authorities
Competition for purebred Arabian horses features 151 horses competing for total prize money of $4 million
Dubai Mounted Police Station pays tribute to UAE's equestrian achievements with the product made of 1971 reused horseshoes
The award recognises G42’s ability to share content that engages with audiences online, showcasing job opportunities
Ministry says companies should inform the employees about their rights and duties as stated in the job contract
Regional favourites will be produced in new factory at Dubai Industrial City