UAE Rulers condole King Salman over passing of Princess Areej bint Abdullah bin Khalid bin Abdulaziz

Similar cables were sent by Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers of the Emirates

By Wam Published: Tue 14 Mar 2023, 11:31 PM

Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates on Tuesday sent messages of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, expressing their sympathies over the death of Princess Areej bint Abdullah bin Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The messages were sent by Their Highnesses the Rulers Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi of Sharjah, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla of Umm Al-Qaiwain, and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras al-Khaimah.

Similar cables were sent to King Salman by Their Highnesses the Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers of the Emirates.