UAE Rulers condole King Salman over passing of Princess Areej bint Abdullah bin Khalid bin Abdulaziz

Project is an innovative addition to the efforts of Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi in marine ecosystem preservation and rehabilitation
Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates on Tuesday sent messages of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, expressing their sympathies over the death of Princess Areej bint Abdullah bin Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.
The messages were sent by Their Highnesses the Rulers Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi of Sharjah, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla of Umm Al-Qaiwain, and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras al-Khaimah.
Similar cables were sent to King Salman by Their Highnesses the Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers of the Emirates.
Project is an innovative addition to the efforts of Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi in marine ecosystem preservation and rehabilitation
Event promotes larger national vision to promote an active lifestyle
The words appear at the corner of phone screens where the name of the service provider is usually placed
The initiative aims at supporting the businesswomen community in the emirate and enabling startups to expand their reach
It will focus on empowering young people across the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia to play an active role in promoting and practising peace
The picture shows the planet's horizon taken 400km above Earth
The festival of colours is one of the most popular in India, marking the end of winter and the beginning of spring
Iva Hamel says UAE is the most progressive country in the region in terms of women's empowerment