UAE elections 2023: Initial results to be announced from 7.30pm today

Preliminary results of the UAE's Federal National Council (FNC) elections this year are set to be announced from 7.30pm today, authorities said.
The National Elections Committee (NEC) shared the advisory on Saturday as Emiratis continue to flock to polling centres across the country on the main election day.
Early voting, which was conducted from October 4 to 5, was a success, with UAE nationals hailing the process as 'smooth and easy'. Some said it didn't even take them more than five minutes to cast their votes.
Alongside in-person voting, ballots are also being cast online in the first-ever hybrid FNC elections for the country.
A total of 309 candidates are vying for 20 FNC seats allocated for this year's polls. The federal authority — which serves as the UAE's parliamentary body — consists of 40 seats and FNC members usually serve four-year terms.
