UAE: Deep Dive Dubai announces free dives worth up to Dh2,100

The experience is celebrating its first anniversary with a host of offers, events

By Web Desk Published: Mon 25 Jul 2022, 3:34 PM Last updated: Mon 25 Jul 2022, 3:54 PM

Deep Dive Dubai is marking its first anniversary on the week of July 25 with upgrades, offers, and events.

If you share the same birthday week, Deep Dive Dubai is even offering a free dive worth upto Dh2,100!

In a fascinating video posted on the experience's official Instagram, divers sit around a table to celebrate the 'birthday' with a cake - made entirely underwater

Customers can email or call the facility to book a session. All activities are based on a first-come, first-served basis and subject to availability and terms & conditions.

ALSO READ: