UAE: Deep Dive Dubai announces free dives worth up to Dh2,100

They will be distributed starting Wednesday, July 27
Deep Dive Dubai is marking its first anniversary on the week of July 25 with upgrades, offers, and events.
If you share the same birthday week, Deep Dive Dubai is even offering a free dive worth upto Dh2,100!
In a fascinating video posted on the experience's official Instagram, divers sit around a table to celebrate the 'birthday' with a cake - made entirely underwater
Customers can email or call the facility to book a session. All activities are based on a first-come, first-served basis and subject to availability and terms & conditions.
