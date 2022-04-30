UAE: Critically ill child's wish granted by Police, Make-A-Wish

The nomination period takes place from April 21 to June 16
UAE2 days ago
Omar, a critically ill three-year-old child in Al Ain, has his wish fulfilled by wearing a police uniform and driving a car bearing the force's logo.
Marking World Wish Day on April 29, the ‘Make A Wish’ Foundation UAE and police in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi gave Omar an unforgettable surprise.
First, a team from the Foundation arrived at Omar’s home with a police uniform. By the time he wore the uniform, to his amazement, a few police officers landed at his doorstep too. The officers gave Omar a salute and took him to check out their police van. Just when came out of the van, little Omar was given an electric car with a police logo, something he had cherished for a while now.
An excited Omar tested the car by driving it in the yard of his house as officers and the Foundation team looked on.
“We thank and appreciate Abu Dhabi Police for promoting happiness, hope and joy in the hearts of community members. Fulfilling a wish may take a few hours but it leaves a wonderful impact on the hearts of children with serious illnesses. It makes them feel special and happy during their difficult treatment period,” the Foundation said in a statement.
ALSO READ:
The nomination period takes place from April 21 to June 16
UAE2 days ago
Other locations in the index include Algarve, Barbados, Barcelona, Dubrovnik, Malta, Antigua, Cyprus and Tuscany
UAE2 days ago
They also warned of the practice of illegal buying and selling of fireworks
UAE2 days ago
Four other winners to drive away luxury vehicles
UAE2 days ago
The investment will help eliminate NTDs in Ethiopia, Sudan and South Sudan
UAE3 days ago
More brands and speciality restaurants are in the process of setting up shops at the place
UAE3 days ago
The billionaire has promised many changes to the world’s digital town square
UAE3 days ago
They tried to determine how much of the sense of sound contributes to spatial awareness
UAE3 days ago