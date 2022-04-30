UAE: Critically ill child's wish granted by Police, Make-A-Wish

The Foundation has granted wishes of more than 52,000 children suffering from serious illnesses in the UAE and abroad

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 30 Apr 2022, 11:12 AM

Omar, a critically ill three-year-old child in Al Ain, has his wish fulfilled by wearing a police uniform and driving a car bearing the force's logo.

Marking World Wish Day on April 29, the ‘Make A Wish’ Foundation UAE and police in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi gave Omar an unforgettable surprise.

First, a team from the Foundation arrived at Omar’s home with a police uniform. By the time he wore the uniform, to his amazement, a few police officers landed at his doorstep too. The officers gave Omar a salute and took him to check out their police van. Just when came out of the van, little Omar was given an electric car with a police logo, something he had cherished for a while now.

An excited Omar tested the car by driving it in the yard of his house as officers and the Foundation team looked on.

“We thank and appreciate Abu Dhabi Police for promoting happiness, hope and joy in the hearts of community members. Fulfilling a wish may take a few hours but it leaves a wonderful impact on the hearts of children with serious illnesses. It makes them feel special and happy during their difficult treatment period,” the Foundation said in a statement.

ALSO READ: