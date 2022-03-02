UAE: Concerts, book readings, storytelling at Umm Al Emarat Park this March

The park will also be home to a plethora of activities to celebrate the Reading Month

Umm Al Emarat Park, Abu Dhabi is set to welcome guests for an exciting line-up of events featuring concerts, book readings, live storytelling shows and many more, all held in the crisp open air. From the popular Park Market to a music festival and family activities all to celebrate the Reading Month, there’s something for everyone at Umm Al Emarat Park this March.

In collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Music and Arts Foundation, on March 6 and 7, the Paolo Fresu Trio and Spanish pianist Daniel Ligorio accompanied by the castanets of Belén Cabanes and the dance of Loli Molina will perform under the stars on the Amphitheatre’s outdoor stage for a two-day Festival at the Park. Before the concerts and throughout the day, guests can visit the STEAM exhibition and the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination Exhibition taking place at the Park. Visitors can also participate in the drumming circle with Dubai Drums, a music workshop by Electro Zebala and a painting workshop. Little ones can also enjoy a lively puppet-show by Adnan Salloum.

Taking part in motivating the community to read with the aim of transforming reading into a daily habit for everyone, the Park will also be home to a plethora of activities to celebrate the Reading Month.

Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday in March, avid readers can discover a range of books in different languages through the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (Adek)’s library on wheels, children can dress up in their favourite book character as they listen to their favourite book being narrated to them. Visitors can also participate in writing their own story, designing their own book covers and bookmarks by joining Adek’s books illustration workshop. Little ones will also have a chance to listen to authors host reading sessions in a nice outdoor corner.

From 17 to 19 March, the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Center, will also be organizing at the park plenty of kid-friendly activities to celebrate the Reading Month. Little ones can join the storytelling sessions by Dr. Fatima Al Mazrouei and Hessa Al Muhairi, enjoy oud performances by Bait Al Oud, participate in the painting workshops and win a prize by partaking in the children corner’s quizzes and competition.

March is also seeing the last of the Park Market for this season, every Saturday and Sunday from 4pm to 11pm, the community alfresco event can be found at the Great Lawn and Promenade to feature stalls selling fresh organic produce and handcrafted products by local SME businesses. Visitors can also feast on delectable food and partake in kid-friendly activities while supporting local SME community and enjoy a sustainable shopping experience.

Guests are also invited to join the BOUNCE Vibe Tribe at the Park and try new tricks on BOUNCE’s giant fluffy cloud of air, enjoy freestyle fun at BOUNCE’s Free Jump Court and get a picture with BINC, BOUNCE’s very own Mascot and Progression Master!

Yoga and meditation enthusiasts across the nation’s capital can participate in the Park’s free wellness program that takes place every Wednesday at 6.30pm in collaboration with Inner Space Centre, Seven Wellness and Flo Studio. Visitors can improve their physical as well as mental health, find inner-resilience and achieve full self-awareness through joining these sessions.

Umm Al Emarat Park is open every day from 8am to midnight.

