Dubai's end-of-service savings scheme for expats: How it will help

Officers will carry out inspection and control tasks; ensure correct application of law; implement procedures of control and monitoring of operations.
Government1 week ago
A savings scheme for expats working in the public sector was conceptualised after the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) successfully implemented a similar one for its employees in 2020.
The scheme announced on Wednesday will be an "important addition" to end-of-service benefits currently given to employees.
It will be optional for private sector firms.
It is expected to boost financial liquidity in Dubai in the coming years and enhance the quality of the evolving financial environment in the emirate.
Under the supervision of DIFC, the board of trustees and international investment firms will assume the duties of overseeing the Savings Scheme within a governance system that ensures efficiency and effectiveness.
The aim is to serve the employees' interests; provide multiple investment avenues, and support the planning and management of human resources in Dubai.
ALSO READ:
The scheme will give employees the opportunity to save across different financial portfolios. It will also protect and manage dues more effectively. Employees will be able to choose multiple investment structures, including traditional investment funds and Sharia-compliant ones.
Employees who do not wish to invest their benefits will also be provided with options that ensure capital protection.
sahim@khaleejtimes.com
Officers will carry out inspection and control tasks; ensure correct application of law; implement procedures of control and monitoring of operations.
Government1 week ago
During a summit with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Indian PM condemns Houthi terror attacks on UAE
Government1 week ago
No food item is sold in Dubai unless it is registered within the regulatory system subject to the provisions of food control.
Government1 week ago
Establishments need to provide accommodation to workers earning less than Dh1,500 per month.
Government2 weeks ago
He was seen off by Sheikh Mansour
Government2 weeks ago
Uhuru Kenyatta is in the UAE to attend his country's celebration of National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai
Government2 weeks ago
Thirteen cooperation agreements and memoranda of understanding signed.
Government2 weeks ago
The agreements and MoUs were exchanged by the two sides during a ceremony held at Qasr Al Watan Palace in Abu Dhabi
Government2 weeks ago