Dubai's end-of-service savings scheme for expats: How it will help

Multiple investment schemes will be offered to employees, including Sharia-compliant ones

By A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 2 Mar 2022, 9:20 PM

A savings scheme for expats working in the public sector was conceptualised after the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) successfully implemented a similar one for its employees in 2020.

The scheme announced on Wednesday will be an "important addition" to end-of-service benefits currently given to employees.

It will be optional for private sector firms.

It is expected to boost financial liquidity in Dubai in the coming years and enhance the quality of the evolving financial environment in the emirate.

Under the supervision of DIFC, the board of trustees and international investment firms will assume the duties of overseeing the Savings Scheme within a governance system that ensures efficiency and effectiveness.

The aim is to serve the employees' interests; provide multiple investment avenues, and support the planning and management of human resources in Dubai.

The scheme will give employees the opportunity to save across different financial portfolios. It will also protect and manage dues more effectively. Employees will be able to choose multiple investment structures, including traditional investment funds and Sharia-compliant ones.

Employees who do not wish to invest their benefits will also be provided with options that ensure capital protection.

