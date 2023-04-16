UAE: Charity foundation donates land worth Dh10 million to '1 Billion Meals' campaign

The campaign aims to provide a food safety net for underprivileged populations in countries struggling with food insecurity, helping fight hunger and malnutrition

Photo: WAM

By Web Desk Published: Sun 16 Apr 2023, 3:36 PM

Under directives of Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, Chairman of Ajman Executive Council and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Charity Foundation, the Foundation announced the allocation of a plot of land within the Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi endowment project in Ajman, located in the Endowment City.

The allocation, with a value of Dh10 million, is made in support of the “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to establish the largest Ramadan sustainable food aid endowment fund.

The “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign aims to provide a food safety net for underprivileged populations in countries struggling with food insecurity, helping fight hunger and malnutrition, especially among victims of crises and natural disasters.

Tariq Abdullah Al-Awadi, Director General of the Humaid Bin Rashid Charitable Foundation, said: “The allocation of a land plot within Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi’s endowment valued at Dh10 million in support of “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign is an extension of the Foundation’s charity efforts. It embodies the directives of Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman and Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, and reflects the Foundation’s commitment to be part of the UAE’s efforts to help those in need everywhere.

“The campaign is testament to our leadership’s renewed commitment to supporting underprivileged populations around the world through the launch of a sustainable food aid endowment fund. Realising this noble cause is the responsibility of everyone in our community, known for its values of sympathy and solidarity,” he added.

Organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, the “1 Billion Meals Endowment” is an extension of previous food aid drives launched under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, over the past years, starting with “10 Million Meals”, “100 Million Meals” and later “1 Billion Meals” campaign in Ramadan 2022.

It also offers individuals, businesses, businessmen and influential philanthropists new ways to donate and make a difference, further promoting the culture of endowment as a traditionally rooted tool of development, and an investment for the future.

