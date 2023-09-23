UAE

UAE Alhosn app: 5 easy steps to update children’s mandatory vaccination records

It will ensure that parents get their children vaccinated on time and have a clear record of their immunization journey

by

Web Desk

Published: Sat 23 Sep 2023, 6:59 PM

With the Alhosn app's recent major update, mandatory vaccines for children will now be tracked on the health app.

These include vaccines required to be taken from time of birth until the age of 18.

The tracking feature will ensure that parents get their children vaccinated on time and have a clear record of their child's immunization journey.

Here is how you can create an account on the health tracking application in order to store your child's information.

  • Open the Alhosn homepage on your application
  • Press the 'add user' button located at the top left side of the homepage
  • The application will then ask for your child's Emirates ID information or UID, which is associated with your phone number
  • Go to your child's profile by tapping on their picture
  • Get access to their immunization journey
  • The green tick marks mean the vaccine has been taken, whereas grey marks indicate vaccine missed
  • As your child keeps getting older, the path from one stage to another gets green

