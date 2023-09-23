UAE Alhosn app: 5 easy steps to update children’s mandatory vaccination records

It will ensure that parents get their children vaccinated on time and have a clear record of their immunization journey

by Web Desk Published: Sat 23 Sep 2023, 6:59 PM

With the Alhosn app's recent major update, mandatory vaccines for children will now be tracked on the health app.

These include vaccines required to be taken from time of birth until the age of 18.

The tracking feature will ensure that parents get their children vaccinated on time and have a clear record of their child's immunization journey.

Here is how you can create an account on the health tracking application in order to store your child's information.

Open the Alhosn homepage on your application

Press the 'add user' button located at the top left side of the homepage

The application will then ask for your child's Emirates ID information or UID, which is associated with your phone number

Go to your child's profile by tapping on their picture

Get access to their immunization journey

The green tick marks mean the vaccine has been taken, whereas grey marks indicate vaccine missed

As your child keeps getting older, the path from one stage to another gets green

