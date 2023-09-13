Will UAE's updated AlHosn app show Covid test results?

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Wed 13 Sep 2023, 2:05 PM Last updated: Wed 13 Sep 2023, 2:08 PM

Covid-19 test results will soon be phased out of AlHosn app, a top official has said. The app, which received a major upgrade, will store vaccination records of children from birth till they turn 18 in the first phase.

“The app will no longer show the Covid status of residents,” said Dr Hussain Al Rand, assistant undersecretary for Public Health at the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP).

Covid-negative and -positive status will be removed from the app, to be replaced by the records of mandatory vaccinations for residents.

Dr Al Rand said Covid is no longer a threat to residents, but it has also not completely been eradicated. “If one has Covid, there is no need to worry. A physician can prescribe the medicines.”

For children, the app will be updated with the mandatory school vaccinations and the seasonal vaccination certificates.

Originally, the official UAE app for contact tracing and health testing related to Covid-19, AlHosn is now a comprehensive health app, the official added.

The MoHAP launched the updated version of the app Tuesday.

Residents will get updates on the status and the records of mandatory vaccinations, with notifications on jabs and booster shots.

