Turkey-Syria earthquake: UAE field hospital treats nearly 100 patients a day

The 40,000-square metre medical facility offers intensive care round-the-clock, and is equipped with highly advanced medical machinery

By SM Ayaz Zakir from Islahiye, Turkey Published: Thu 23 Feb 2023, 3:02 PM

The first field hospital set up by the UAE in Islahiye, a town in Turkey's Gaziantep, attends to nearly 100 patients daily. The hospital was set up as a part of operation Gallant Knight 2, and offers comprehensive medical care, including psychological rehabilitation, to the victims of the earthquake as well as daily medical cases.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Brigadier Sarhan Al Neyadi said that the hospital was moved in just two days under the direct orders of the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The 40,000-square metre medical facility is offering diagnoses and treatments to its patients, including emergency cases, surgical operations, and intensive care round-the-clock, with doctors and assistants ready to serve at any point in time.

“The hospital has 15 doctors of different specialisations as well as 60 nurses and technical assistants, and can accommodate fifty patients, including four ICU and 4 emergency beds", said Al Neyadi.

"This medical facility consists of three zones: Red, Yellow and Green. The red zone is for the emergency cases which require immediate attention. Our specialised doctors are always ready here in this zone. We have received a number of patients including a case of [a] road accident.

He added, "The family was given treatment and was discharged after proper medical care, after ten days."

While the Yellow Zone is for stable cases, the Green is for outpatient departments. From Turkish, to Arabic and English, interpreters work tirelessly for ease of communication.

The hospital is also equipped with highly advanced medical machinery, including CT scans, X-ray machines, ventilators and other equipment. “This is the only CT scan equipment in [a 120-kilometre radius]", said Al Neyadi.

The hospital is even equipped with a full-fledged operation theatre that hasconducted many surgeries. “We have all the necessary equipment here. We have conducted many surgeries here, including accident case[s]. After the surgery, patients are then transferred to the ICU unit, where we have four beds with all the required types of equipment,” said Al Neyadi.

The field hospital is also equipped with a medical lab that can conduct nearly every kind of medical test. “Our highly qualified staff at this lab is continuously working to provide accurate results", he added.

“[Patient footfall] to the hospital is increasing day by day, and we will be here to serve them."

