Tributes pour in for UK footballer who died of heart attack while playing in Dubai

Alfie Nunn, 35, worked as a real estate agent at Haus & Haus

Photo: @beckenhamtownfc/Twitter

by Mazhar Farooqui Published: Sat 29 Jan 2022, 6:04 PM Last updated: Sat 29 Jan 2022, 6:08 PM

A former British footballer suffered a 'sudden heart attack on a pitch' while playing in Dubai.

Tributes have poured in for Alfie Nunn, 35, who died while playing football in Dubai. Nunn relocated to Dubai a few years ago to seek a career in the real estate sector. He worked as a real estate agent for Haus & Haus.

Originally from London, Nunn played for several southeast London and Kent clubs, including Fisher FC and Beckenham Town.

Nunn's friends and colleagues said they were in a state of disbelief. "It's yet to sink in. He was so fit and active," said one of them.

A former colleague described the former striker as a man with a cheerful disposition who was loved and respected by everyone at the workplace.

In a statement, Fisher FC said: "We have been informed that former Fish midfielder Alfie Nunn, who regularly featured during the 2015/16 season, has passed away after suffering a heart attack while playing in Dubai. Our thoughts are with Alfie's family and friends at this sad time."

Beckenham Town tweeted: "Our captain during the good times was always a friend to everyone. Heartbreaking news to hear that Alfie Nunn has so sadly passed away. Alfie captained Becks during our treble win in 2014. Our condolences and thoughts go out to Alfie's family. Rest In Peace, Alfie."

Nunn grew up in South London and played for the Bermondsey and Rotherhithe Primary Schools district side before moving through youth football and appearing for Croydon in the Isthmian League as a teenager.

He played under former Fisher manager Dean Harrison at Stansfeld and then Beckenham Town before joining up with Dean by moving to Fisher in 2015 after short spells at Whitstable Town and Erith & Belvedere. Before departing for a while at Canterbury City, he made 21 appearances for the Fish that season in the team.

Nunn's former coach at Croydon FC, Kris Hollidge, tweeted: "This has done me today, what a guy. Rest in peace, Alfie, always smiling, bantering. It was a pleasure to play on the same side as he came through as an 18-year-old at Croydon FC and against him many a time for various clubs."

Friend Bobby Holley tweeted: "RIP mate, so shocked to hear you passing. I had the pleasure to play football with and against you, sending my love to you and your family."

Adam Wadmore tweeted: "RIP Alfie Nunn absolute pleasure to know and play with, so gutted, to say the least, but no doubt he was one of a kind, and everyone who knew Alfie knows what a diamond he was. Rip my brother."