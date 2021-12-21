Tributes, condolences pour in for late Dubai businessman Dr PA Ibrahim Haji

The 78-year-old entrepreneur passed away in Kozhikode, Kerala, following health complications

Supplied photo

by Dhanusha Gokulan Published: Tue 21 Dec 2021, 7:29 PM

Dr PA Ibrahim Haji, a renowned Dubai-based Indian businessman, philanthropist and leader of several educational institutions in the UAE, died on Tuesday, December 21. The 78-year-old was a UAE resident for 55 years.

Community and company sources confirmed he died due to health complications at approximately 10:15am (India time) at MIMS Hospital in Kozhikode.

Haji had suffered a stroke on the morning of December 11, and was flown to India on Monday, December 20 night on an air ambulance from Dubai’s Maktoum International Airport.

ALSO READ:

“Dr Haji left Dubai on Monday night in a very serious condition for further treatment in MIMS Kozhikode. His wish was to be laid to rest in India,” said close community sources.

Dr Haji's Janaza prayer was held at Calicut Bypass road PA Complex, opposite Baby Memorial. His funeral rites were performed at Vettikode Najmul Huda Madrassa Manjery on Tuesday evening, an official from the late businessman's company told Khaleej Times.

Kerala-born Dr Haji was the co-chairman of Malabar Group and chairman of Pace Education Group. He is the founder and vice-chairman of the Indus Motor Company and co-chairman and key investor of Malabar Gold.

Dr Haji was awarded the UAE Golden Visa recently for his outstanding contributions towards the growth and development of the country.

The Pace Education Group entered the Guinness Book of World Records at least six times under Dr Haji’s leadership.

Tributes and condolence messages from leading business and community leaders, and educationists poured in for the entrepreneur following his demise.

Offering condolences on Dr Haji's demise, MP Ahammed, chairman of Malabar Gold and Diamonds, told Khaleej Times, “Ibrahim Haji's contributions will always be remembered. Dr Haji will always be remembered for his commendable contributions in the field of education.”

"As co-chairman of Malabar Group, his activities always served as inspiration for us, and he contributed greatly to the development of our company. A true believer in the power of education to empower communities, his contributions in the field of education are noteworthy,” said Ahammed.

He added, “His social commitment lives through the various educational institutions and the different charitable endeavours he has initiated in India and abroad. He made charity a way of life. We are deeply saddened by his passing. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family.”

MA Yusuff Ali, chairman and managing director of Lulu Group, said, “Leading businessman and my brother like friend, Dr Haji, was an active presence in the field of education and philanthropy. He left us unexpectedly. For a long time, I shared a very close friendship with 'Hajika'. With hard work, foresight and honesty he had built many business ventures in different countries. His efforts are a model for budding entrepreneurs.”

Dr Azad Moopen, chairman and managing director of Aster DM Healthcare, shared a note on social media, which read, “Heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of PA Ibrahim Haji. A good heart has stopped beating, a noble soul has ascended to heaven. He was more than a successful entrepreneur, educationalist and philanthropist. A silent donor to many initiatives, he would always spread positivity around him. My heartfelt condolences to his family.”

The Habitat School in Ajman, one of the schools under the Pace Group, said Dr Haji’s loss is a great loss for the entire education community. “The Habitat School Community express our heartfelt condolence to his bereaved family members,” stated the school.

Siddeek Ahmed, chairman of the Eram group, said, “Dr Haji’s demise is a big loss to the business and education sector in the UAE and India. He has also touched many people's lives with his philanthropic work. We offer our sincere condolences to his family and pray for his soul.”

dhanusha@khaleejtimes.com