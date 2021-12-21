Veteran Dubai businessman Dr PA Ibrahim Haji of Malabar Group dies in India

Dr Haji, 78, died in Calicut following health complications

Dr PA Ibrahim Haji

by Dhanusha Gokulan Published: Tue 21 Dec 2021, 10:42 AM Last updated: Tue 21 Dec 2021, 10:56 AM

Dr PA Ibrahim Haji, a renowned Dubai-based Indian businessman, philanthropist and leader of several educational institutions in the UAE, died on Tuesday, December 21.

He was 78 and was a UAE resident for 55 years.

Community and company sources confirmed he died of health complications at approximately 10.15am Indian time at MIMS Hospital Kozhikode.

He was flown to Indian in an air ambulance from Dubai late Monday night (December 20) after he suffered a stroke in the morning of December 11. The air ambulance flew out from Dubai’s Maktoum International Airport.

“Dr Haji left Dubai Monday night in a very serious condition for further treatment in MIMS Kozhikode. His wish was to be laid to rest in India,” said close community sources.

Dr Haji's mortal remains will be kept at his Kozhikode residence until 4pm Indian time for close family and friends to pay their respects. The funeral will be held at 6pm (IST) in Manjeri, Malappuram district, Kerala.

Kerala-born Dr Haji was the co-chairman of Malabar Group and chairman PACE Education Group.

He is the founder and vice-chairman of the Indus Motor Company and co-chairman and key investor of Malabar Gold. He also owns and manages several ventures.

