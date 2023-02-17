Dubai: RTA announces temporary road closures this weekend

Total active cases stand at 14,320
Dubai's Road and Transport Authority has announced that some roads will remain temporarily closed due to The Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge, which is scheduled for Sunday, February 19, 2023.
The challenge is set to take place from 6am to 10.30am on Sunday. The authority shared a list of roads which will be affected:
RTA warns that main 'signal-controlled intersections' and roundabouts on the race route will be temporarily closed as the cyclists ride through. As soon as the last contestant passes, the roads will be opened up again.
The authority asks motorists to avoid the affected roads during this time.
