Dubai: RTA announces temporary road closures this weekend

The Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge is all set to take place; certain routes will be inaccessible to motorists as the cyclists pass by

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Fri 17 Feb 2023, 6:18 PM

Dubai's Road and Transport Authority has announced that some roads will remain temporarily closed due to The Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge, which is scheduled for Sunday, February 19, 2023.

The challenge is set to take place from 6am to 10.30am on Sunday. The authority shared a list of roads which will be affected:

RTA warns that main 'signal-controlled intersections' and roundabouts on the race route will be temporarily closed as the cyclists ride through. As soon as the last contestant passes, the roads will be opened up again.

The authority asks motorists to avoid the affected roads during this time.

ALSO READ: