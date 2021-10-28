SHEIN Supports regional breast cancer awareness initiative
Following last year's successful partnership with Friends of Cancer Patients (https://focp.ae/)
This year SHEIN continues its commitment through sponsoring the Cancer Awareness Campaign in Dubai and Sharjah, with many initiatives in the pipeline, in observance of the International Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.
Under #SHEINcares program, part of the global CSR program of SHEIN 2021, SHEIN pledges its commitment to help the people in need from different aspects. #SHEINcares is proud to always support meaningful organizations from around the world.
Last year, a medical booth of Abu Dhabi provided a total of 166 clinical breast examinations, 40 mammogram screenings and 15 ultrasound screenings during the period of 10 days. The renewed collaboration between FOCP and SHEIN is set in pursuit to reach higher objectives.
In September 2021, a two-week campaign for Cervical Cancer Awareness Campaign was lined up in the emirates of Dubai and Sharjah.
For this month, to promote societal awareness of regular self-checks and mammogram screenings, Pink Caravan - a Pan-UAE Breast Cancer Awareness initiative by the Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP), is stepping up efforts to reinforce its key messages of early detection and timely diagnosis through a series of free clinical screenings, expert medical consultations, and educational awareness lectures.
Mobile clinics made of a high-skilled medical team will offer free diagnostic services at selected locations across Sharjah and Dubai. Residents and visitors can avail of the medical screening facilities at Dubai Ladies Club (Oct 20, 8am -5pm); La Mer (Oct 22, 4pm -10pm); Dubai Frame (Oct 29, 4pm -10pm), or at the Zero 6 Mall in Sharjah (Oct 21, 4pm -10pm).
Under the sponsorship of SHEIN, a webinar will be broadcasted live on @focpuae YouTube channel and Instagram @thepinkcaravan:
- October, 25 at 11am: insights in English into the importance of 'Psychological support for women with breast cancer'.
With the partnership's aim of raising community awareness of the necessity of self-examination and mammogram, the Pink Caravan is organizing these virtual awareness seminars presented by a group of specialists in this field.
#SHEINcares STRONGER TOGETHER
For updates visit:
https://www.instagram.com/focpuae/
https://www.instagram.com/thepinkcaravan/
