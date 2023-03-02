Sheikh Mohammed takes a tour of Art Dubai

Rulers congratulate astronaut after successful launch of ‘Zayed Ambition 2’ Mission
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Thursday, toured the 16th edition of Art Dubai, which is being held at Madinat Jumeirah from March 1-5 .
During his visit, the Dubai Ruler highlighted the UAE’s commitment to creating an environment that fosters creativity and supports artistic talent from all over the world to thrive.
The art fair is one of the key events of the Dubai Art Season, an annual artistic celebration organised by Dubai Culture in February and March.
During the tour, Sheikh Mohammed was briefed about the exhibition’s key role in cementing Dubai’s position as a leading cultural and artistic hub.
He was also briefed about this year’s extensive programme, which features a number of workshops, over 50 talks, and a diverse educational programme.
Highlights this year include the Global Art Forum, the first Middle East edition of Christie’s Art+Tech summit, and a new event in partnership with the Art Business Conference.
Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied during the tour by Essa Kazim, Governor of Dubai International Financial Centre, organisers of Art Dubai, and Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, along with a number of senior officials.
Art Dubai features galleries from more than 40 countries across four main sections: Contemporary, Modern, Bawwaba (meaning gateway in Arabic), and Art Dubai Digital, including 24 Dubai-based galleries.
