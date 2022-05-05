Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed visits Omar Al Darei in Al Ain

The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and guests exchange greetings and best wishes on Eid Al Ftir

By Wam Published: Thu 5 May 2022, 9:50 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Thursday visited Dr Omar Habtoor Al Darei, executive director of Islamic Affairs at the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments (GAIAE) and director-general of the UAE Fatwa Council, at his residence in Al Ain.

Sheikh Mohamed and the family of Al Darei and guests exchanged greetings and best wishes on Eid Al Fitr. Al Darei welcomed the visit and expressed his happiness and appreciation for the kind gesture.

Sheikh Mohamed was accompanied by Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, and Dr Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Office of the Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

Their amicable conversation reflected the distinguished relations between the country’s leadership and people and underscored the coherence of Emirati society.

The audience prayed to Allah Almighty to maintain the UAE’s safety, security, and prosperity, as well as the community’s coherence and harmony, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.