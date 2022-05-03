Sheikh Mohamed, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif exchange Eid Al Fitr greetings

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince reiterates his resolve to further strengthen long-standing ties between the two countries

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 3 May 2022, 3:32 PM

The Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday exchanged Eid Al Fitr greetings with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Sharif expressed his best wishes for the good health of the UAE leadership and the peace and prosperity of the people during a phone call with the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince.

Sheikh Mohamed reciprocated the Eid greetings and warm sentiments of the Pakistan Prime Minister.

He reiterated his resolve to further strengthen the long-standing ties between the two countries.

Sharif thanked Sheikh Mohamed for the warm hospitality extended to him and his delegation during his recent visit to the UAE, and recalled his extensive consultations with the Crown Prince.

He underscored that he looked forward to working with the UAE leadership to further intensify mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation particularly in the realm of trade, investments and economic cooperation.

The Prime Minister also thanked Sheikh Mohamed for sending a special economic delegation to Pakistan, soon after the visit, which marked a “new chapter” in the bilateral relationship between the two countries.

Sharif extended a cordial invitation to the Crown Prince to visit Pakistan at an early date. The leaders also agreed to remain in close contact to further advance bilateral collaboration and cooperation in the international arena.

