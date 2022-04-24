Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates France's Macron on re-election

"We look forward to enhancing our long-standing strategic partnership," says the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince

Reuters

By Web Desk Published: Sun 24 Apr 2022, 10:58 PM Last updated: Sun 24 Apr 2022, 10:59 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, congratulated French President Emmanuel Macron after he was projected to win a second term.

Taking to Twitter, Sheikh Mohamed wrote: "Congratulations to my friend Emmanuel Macron on his re-election as President of France & sincere wishes from the UAE to the French people for continued progress & prosperity. We look forward to enhancing our longstanding strategic partnership & exploring new areas of collaboration."

The first pollsters’ projections showed Macron securing around 57 to 58 per cent of the vote, compared with far-right leader Marine Le Pen on 41.5 to 43.0 per cent, according to projections by polling firms for French television channels based on a sample of the vote count.

The result is narrower than their second-round clash in 2017, when the same two candidates met in the run-off and Macron polled over 66 per cent of the vote.

(With inputs from AFP)