Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates France's Macron on re-election

Shoppers spending Dh200 at any of the nine participating malls will be eligible to enter a raffle draw
UAE1 day ago
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, congratulated French President Emmanuel Macron after he was projected to win a second term.
Taking to Twitter, Sheikh Mohamed wrote: "Congratulations to my friend Emmanuel Macron on his re-election as President of France & sincere wishes from the UAE to the French people for continued progress & prosperity. We look forward to enhancing our longstanding strategic partnership & exploring new areas of collaboration."
The first pollsters’ projections showed Macron securing around 57 to 58 per cent of the vote, compared with far-right leader Marine Le Pen on 41.5 to 43.0 per cent, according to projections by polling firms for French television channels based on a sample of the vote count.
ALSO READ:
The result is narrower than their second-round clash in 2017, when the same two candidates met in the run-off and Macron polled over 66 per cent of the vote.
(With inputs from AFP)
Shoppers spending Dh200 at any of the nine participating malls will be eligible to enter a raffle draw
UAE1 day ago
A passenger had forgotten it in Abdulraheem Mzomidier Rajeef's car
UAE1 day ago
The satellite is the most advanced one in the region in the field of high-resolution satellite imagery
UAE2 days ago
The British national plans to spend the prize money on his honeymoon
UAE2 days ago
Country expresses its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of victims
UAE2 days ago
Al Dhafra Region will host the fifth edition of the Historic Dalma Sailing Festival’s 60ft Dhow Race
UAE2 days ago
Big Ticket Abu Dhabi's promotion will run until April 30
UAE2 days ago