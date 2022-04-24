France’s Le Pen vows to keep fighting Macron

The far-right leader says her result was still a 'victory' for her political movement

By Reuters Published: Sun 24 Apr 2022, 10:32 PM

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen, who lost to President Emmanuel Macron in the second round of elections on Sunday, said she would continue the fight and that the challenge for her party now was to focus on parliamentary elections in June.

“More than ever I will continue my work for the French,” Le Pen said in a speech admitting defeat. “The French political landscape is being re-composed.”

Le Pen said her result was still a “victory” for her political movement and said her Rassemblement National party was open to unite all those who want to fight against Macron.