France’s Le Pen vows to keep fighting Macron

The current president is the favourite to win re-election in the run-off ballot on Sunday
Europe1 day ago
French far-right leader Marine Le Pen, who lost to President Emmanuel Macron in the second round of elections on Sunday, said she would continue the fight and that the challenge for her party now was to focus on parliamentary elections in June.
“More than ever I will continue my work for the French,” Le Pen said in a speech admitting defeat. “The French political landscape is being re-composed.”
ALSO READ:
Le Pen said her result was still a “victory” for her political movement and said her Rassemblement National party was open to unite all those who want to fight against Macron.
The current president is the favourite to win re-election in the run-off ballot on Sunday
Europe1 day ago
This is Moscow's first admission of the losses following the tragedy
Europe1 day ago
Deputy commander says it would give them access to a breakaway, Russian-occupied part of Moldova
Europe1 day ago
Antonio Guterres to have meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov
Europe2 days ago
Warrant relates to payments of some $16.3 million when the auto tycoon was heading the Renault-Nissan alliance
Europe2 days ago
Ukraine says hundreds of its forces and civilians are holed up inside the Azovstal steel plant
Europe2 days ago
British PM Johnson announced the planned action on Friday during a trip to India
Europe2 days ago
On Thursday, some 79 people, mostly women, were evacuated on three buses from Mariupol
Europe2 days ago