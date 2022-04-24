Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed arrives in Cairo

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Sunday arrived in Cairo for a fraternal visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi led an entourage of ministers and senior officials to welcome Sheikh Mohamed and his accompanying delegation upon arrival at Cairo International Airport.
During a short break in the VIP lounge at the airport, the Egyptian President welcomed Sheikh Mohamed and the accompanying delegation, and then exchanged cordial conversations that expressed the depth of the relations that unite the two countries and their people.
