Ramadan 2022: Dh340 million handed out across UAE to recipients of social assistance

Official working hours will resume on May 9
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, has announced the completion of the disbursement of Dh340 million ordered by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, for the recipients of social assistance across the country, on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.
The minister valued the noble gesture of Sheikh Mohamed, which comes in addition to the monthly aid provided to the beneficiaries as part of the social assistance provided to all eligible categories across the nation.
"The UAE leadership's directives translate our endeavors to provide all forms of support and empowerment to ensure a decent life for the beneficiaries and all segments of society," she said.
Buhumaid explained that the financial support has been transferred in full to their beneficiaries within three working days, in coordination with all competent local authorities and according to the provisions envisaged by the Federal Law on social assistance.
ALSO READ:
Official working hours will resume on May 9
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Pancakes are a healthy option for Iftar
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Humility is an ennobling trait that the Holy Quran wants us to inherit
Ramadan 20221 day ago
They take a short break from work to buy essentials ahead of ending their fast
Ramadan 20221 day ago
One may feel less energetic with changes in sleeping routine and reduction of food intake post-Iftar due to additional prayers
Ramadan 20221 day ago
The initiative is nearing the halfway mark at 420 million meals in three weeks since the campaign's launch
Ramadan 20221 day ago
The current average length of stay during Eid will be around four nights
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Free medical examinations were also provided
Ramadan 20221 day ago