Ramadan 2022: Dh340 million handed out across UAE to recipients of social assistance

Financial support has been transferred in full to beneficiaries within three working days

File

By WAM Published: Sun 24 Apr 2022, 10:19 AM

Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, has announced the completion of the disbursement of Dh340 million ordered by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, for the recipients of social assistance across the country, on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

The minister valued the noble gesture of Sheikh Mohamed, which comes in addition to the monthly aid provided to the beneficiaries as part of the social assistance provided to all eligible categories across the nation.

"The UAE leadership's directives translate our endeavors to provide all forms of support and empowerment to ensure a decent life for the beneficiaries and all segments of society," she said.

Buhumaid explained that the financial support has been transferred in full to their beneficiaries within three working days, in coordination with all competent local authorities and according to the provisions envisaged by the Federal Law on social assistance.

ALSO READ: