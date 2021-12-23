Sheikh Hamdan shares clip of flying jet suit demonstration, says 'curious' to try

Humans are getting a step closer to flying like Marvel's Iron Man - and the Dubai Crown Prince wants to try it out for himself

The Dubai Crown Prince's love for fitness, sports and adventure is no secret. So, it's only fitting that he is intrigued by a contraption that would allow him to fly like Marvel's Iron Man.

Taking to Instagram, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum uploaded a set of Stories that showed a man wearing a jet suit and flying.

Entertained by the demonstration, Sheikh Hamdan wrote he was curious to try it out for himself sometime.

The jet suit demonstration took place at the NAS Sports Complex, a high-profile facility frequented by elite athletes, such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Mohamed Salah and Paul Pogba, among others. Sheikh Hamdan, too, participates in various activities at the complex.

Another recent video uploaded on his Instagram showed the Dubai Crown Prince driving a motorised vehicle attached to a large parachute belonging to SkyDive Dubai. The daring stunt sees him take to the skies, underlining his passion for adventure.

