Welcome to Dubai, says Sheikh Hamdan as he meets family at Burj Al Arab

The beloved Crown Prince poses for a photo with the guests.

By Web Desk Published: Tue 14 Dec 2021, 12:59 PM

Dubai is among the best tourism destinations in the world. Tourists are flocking to the Emirate for its legendary Emirati hospitality and the safety it offers amid Covid-19.

A Chinese family got a royal welcome as they landed in the Emirate. They ran into Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, at the Burj Al Arab.

The beloved Crown Prince posed for a photo with the family and posted it as an Instagram Story.

“I met this beautiful family in Burj Al Arab who are visiting all the way from China. Welcome to Dubai and enjoy your stay,” Sheikh Hamdan posted.

Meanwhile, the Emirate’s tourism offerings are set to receive a major boost, with the launch of a new campaign. #DubaiDestinations invites people to discover the emirate through its many experiences ranging across adventure, entertainment, food, art, culture, sports and fitness, and more.