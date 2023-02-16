The examinations aim to ensure employees abide by all legal regulations as per the provisions of the pension and social security law
Sharjah Police have managed to nab a gang involved in a spate of thefts at mobile phone stores. The thief and two buyers who agreed to purchase the stolen phones without receipts were referred to Public Prosecution and the stolen phones were recovered from their possession.
Colonel Omar Ahmed Abu Al Zawd, director of the Criminal I Investigation Department at Sharjah Police, said after they received numerous complaints of thefts from owners of shops selling mobile phones in Sharjah, the CID team drew up a plan to arrest the culprits
He said that police teams came upon surveillance camera footage of one suspect breaking open the door of a shop selling mobile phones late at night and seizing smart phones and accessories worth almost Dh200.000.
Though the suspect had covered his face with a mask, hat, coat, and gloves, officers were able to identify and nab him within eight hours of the crime and recover the stolen items.
Col Abu Al Zawd said that though the suspect tried to mislead the police team, the efficiency and skill of the research and investigation team, and the network of digital surveillance cameras put up by the Sharjah Police helped identify the suspect and bring him to justice.
When the suspect was presented with the evidence, he admitted to the crime.
During interrogation, the suspect informed police of where he had stored the stolen phones, and gave out details of his partners who would buy phones from him without official purchase receipts. All of them were nabbed and referred to the Public Prosecution to complete legal procedures.
Col Abu Al Zawd called on shop owners to strengthen preventive measures by securing doors and locks, and ensuring that they have in place modern security systems that detect thefts.
