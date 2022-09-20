Sharjah International Book Fair announces dates of 2022 edition

The Ministry of Interior calls on drivers to refrain from obstructing the path of ambulance and police vehicles to ensure they reach their destinations on time
The 41st edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) will kick off on November 2, it was announced on Tuesday. The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) announced ‘Spread the word’ as the theme of the fair this year.
The 41st edition of SIBF will take place in Expo Centre Sharjah till November 13. The guest of honour this year is Italy.
Hundreds of distinguished authors and intellectuals from around the world will lead a vibrant cultural programme.
Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Chairman of SBA, said: “The SIBF represents a living manifestation of Sharjah’s ambitions set more than 50 years ago, to present to the world one of the most successful and pioneering developmental projects in the region and the world - one founded on investing in culture and human capital development; one that transcends libraries and creative events, authors, intellectuals and poets to influence and shape other key sectors of a nation and the world. Books shape the identity of a nation. Books are the engines of an economy; they are change makers and a developmental tool. Without them no achievements in knowledge, science or investments can be realised.”
Khawla Al Mujaini, general coordinator of SIBF, said the slogan of the 41st edition ‘Spread the word’ reflects the true power contained in words and their impact on every aspect of life. “With this slogan, we want to convey that words are not written to be hidden between covers of books. Words are at the core of all creative pursuits, and in fact, at the heart of everything we do.”
In 2021, the SIBF crossed a major cultural milestone by becoming the year’s largest publishing event worldwide in terms of business exchanges and copyright sales.
