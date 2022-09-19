UAE: Sharjah Sustainable City starts handover for villas in Phase 1

Mixed-use development in Al Rahmaniya Area comprises modern 3, 4 and 5-bedroom townhouses and corner units

By WAM Published: Mon 19 Sep 2022, 10:33 PM

Sharjah Sustainable City, a fully sustainable residential community developed by Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), in partnership with Diamond Developers, has now commenced the handover process for homeowners who purchased villas in Phase 1 of the project.

The announcement comes as Sharjah Sustainable City prepares to launch Phase 3, with Phase 1 now completely sold out, and Phase 2 swiftly approaching a full sell out of units. The strong sales performance has been driven by the developer’s deep understanding of the UAE real estate market to offer desirable properties with excellent amenities for an attractive price, as well as a shift in appetite towards green homes with eco-conscious customers.

With gorgeous designs, spacious layouts, excellent amenities and cutting-edge smart home and energy management technologies, properties in Sharjah Sustainable City offer the best of both worlds – an attractive and future-proof investment that also offers an economical and eco-friendly way of living and a high-quality of life.

As part of the process, the new homeowners are being introduced to all aspects of the pioneering eco-friendly lifestyle that they have chosen to be part of. This includes an overview of the many sustainable features of their smart homes, such as the energy-efficient appliances and rooftop solar PVC panels, as well as a comprehensive guide on how to minimise their energy and water consumption, and reduce and recycle waste in the community.

Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), said: "Through its inclusive array of real estate and development projects implemented in the emirate, Shurooq has contributed positively to Sharjah’s development journey that produced architectural marvels and modern cultural landmarks.

He added: "The Sharjah Sustainable City project embodies Shurooq's vision for the future. By launching projects that put safeguarding the environment at the forefront of their priorities, we will ensure better living standards for us and future generations. Furthermore, adopting the latest sustainability technologies in the project reflects our strong commitment towards supporting innovation and creativity, which has become a unique characteristic of Shurooq’s projects."

Commenting on the occasion, His Excellency Yousif Ahmed Al-Mutawa, Chief Executive Officer of Sharjah Sustainable City, said: "It gives us great pleasure to be in the process of welcoming our first residents to Sharjah Sustainable City. This is the first step in turning this development from a construction project into the first eco-friendly community in Sharjah, and represents a hugely significant milestone for us all here at SSC.

"We look forward to introducing our homeowners to a fully sustainable way of life that demonstrates that economic progress and sustainability can go hand-in-hand, ensuring a high quality of life for generations to come. We are proud to be leading the field of sustainable development in the emirate of Sharjah, and it is rewarding to see other real estate projects following suit to implement sustainable best practice as well."

Salah Habib, Chief Executive Officer of Diamond Developers, added: "The handover of phase one in Sharjah Sustainable City marks a key milestone for us. At Diamond Developers, we are on a mission to roll-out sustainable cities that bring forward the 2050 Paris agreement targets, and this monumental occasion is a step closer towards that. Thanks to its visionary leadership, Sharjah has come a long way in promoting environmental sustainability, with a focus on preserving our natural resources for the generations to come. This project is the first of its kind in the Emirate. We look forward to welcoming Sharjah Sustainable City’s residents to enjoy low carbon living and become a part of a truly sustainable future."

A world-class mixed-use development extending over a total plot size of 7.2 million square feet of land in Sharjah’s Al Rahmaniya Area, Sharjah Sustainable City comprises modern 3, 4 and 5-bedroom townhouses and corner units with a contemporary design distinguished by innovative architecture that maximises living space.

Sharjah Sustainable City is designed with a net-zero approach to community planning. The city is powered by renewable energy from solar PVC panels on villa rooftops and utility buildings, recycles 100% of wastewater for irrigation of landscaped areas, cultivates vegetables and leafy greens in biodomes on site, and is designed to encourage walkability and the use of clean mobility.

Using thermal insulating construction materials and windows, smart home automation, water-saving appliances, energy-saving electrical fittings and rooftop solar PVC installations, the new residents of Sharjah Sustainable City are projected to enjoy savings of up to 50% on their electricity and water bills.

With social amenities such as parks, gyms, swimming pool, school, and walking/cycling paths spanning the community, Sharjah Sustainable City aims to improve the quality of life for its residents without compromising the needs of future generations.

