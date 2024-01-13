Sharjah announces temporary closure of major road due to accident

The Emirates stresses on the important of protecting the region's interests and people
Sharjah Police has announced the temporary closure of a major road in the emirate on Saturday.
Taking to X, the authority informed of the partial closure of Sharjah Ring Road from Industrial Area (17) onwards towards the city.
The route has been diverted to Maliha Road, due to an accident that resulted in a truck collapsing.
The authority informed motorists that work is underway to lift the truck to resume traffic as soon as possible.
