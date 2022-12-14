'Rashid Rover has sent first message': Sheikh Mohammed announces communication with lunar explorer

Dubai Ruler takes to social media to inform that all systems are working properly

By Web Desk Published: Wed 14 Dec 2022, 6:23 PM Last updated: Wed 14 Dec 2022, 6:46 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Wednesday announced that the Rashid Rover has sent its first message to the space centre in Dubai.

The Dubai Ruler took to Twitter and said, “From a distance of 440,000 km, from the surface of the Earth, the explorer Rashid just sent the first message to the space center in Al Khawaneej."

He also informed that all the devices and systems of the explorer are working properly and it has "begun to enter the orbit of the moon in preparation for landing during the coming months."

The Rashid Rover blasted off into space on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida on Sunday.

The UAE has scripted history with the with the successful launch of the Arab world's first lunar rover Rashid, which could potentially make the country only the fourth in the world to land on the Moon.

Referred to as the world’s most compact rover, Rashid is now on a journey of up to 140 days, with a landing window on the surface of the Moon in April 2023.

Earlier on Wednesday, ispace, a global lunar exploration company, announced that it has successfully taken images and transmitted them to the Hakuto-R Mission Control Centre (MCC).

ispace's camera, located on top of the lander, will continue to record images throughout the mission. The lander continues to maintain a stable attitude and power supply.

The images are considered a major milestone from a technological standpoint. In addition to the in-house development of an optical camera that can withstand the space environment, many of the lander's own technological elements were also involved in the acquisition of this image data, including attitude control to aim the camera at the target and communications to transmit the image data to Earth.