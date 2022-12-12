UAE launches Rashid Rover: Researchers, residents over the moon as nation creates history

Several institutions in the country and across the globe have contributed to this landmark lunar mission

Researchers, residents and industry experts are beaming with joy following the successful launch of the UAE’s Rashid Rover – the Arab world’s first mission to the Moon.

As per latest update, ispace, the Japanese private firm, said that it was able to successfully establish a stable attitude for its Hakuto-R Mission 1 lunar lander and confirm stable power supply in orbit.

Several institutions in the UAE and across the globe have contributed to this landmark mission. New York University Abu Dhabi participated in the development of the rover’s instruments and the relevant data processing procedures, measuring critical properties and supporting the landing site selection.

Marta Losada, NYUAD dean of science, said it’s an honour for the university to be part of one of the UAE’s biggest space-related endeavours to date.

“Our talented team of faculty, researchers, and students have been working tirelessly in partnership with Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre and other key players in the region and worldwide to help turn this vision into a reality. Congratulations to our scientists and engineers on this incredible achievement; we look forward to collaborating on many other national innovations of this scale,” Losada said.

Dr Azad Moopen

Dr Azad Moopen, founder chairman and MD, Aster DM Healthcare, hailed the success of the milestone mission. “The UAE has set yet another exemplary benchmark by emerging as the first Arab nation in the world to launch a mission to the Moon. Our heartiest congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on this historic achievement and we wish Rashid Rover a successful landing on the Moon.”

Manoj Kumar

And even after 24 hours of the launch, Abu Dhabi resident Manoj Kumar, who works in heavy equipment lifting service, still feels the chills of witnessing a historic lift-off.

“I have been overseeing the lifting of heavy equipment for years. It’s always a high-risk job filled with challenges. I was keenly following the progress of the UAE-made Rashid Rover. It finally took off after four delays largely because of technical reasons. I was watching it live with nervous anticipation and the successful launch filled my heart with pride. It’s an Emirati achievement, but celebrated by the expat population with equal patriotic fervour,” said Kumar, business head of Bobb Cranes.

Dr Mostafa Al Guezeri

Dr Mostafa Al Guezeri, managing director, Hitachi Energy for the UAE, Gulf, is hoping for the success of the five-month-long journey.

“The success of this mission will be a momentous occasion not just for the UAE but humanity as a whole. This mission exemplifies the great leadership and the country’s determination to become a leading player in the global space industry. We congratulate everyone involved in the Rashid Rover mission.”

