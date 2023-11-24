Ras Al Khaimah fourth-best city globally for expats to live, work: Report

The local government has confirmed the holiday dates for the emirate
Ras Al Khaimah has achieved a significant milestone in its journey to becoming a leading global destination to experience, thrive and belong, by securing the fourth position in a global survey evaluating the best cities for expatriates to live and work.
In the survey, conducted annually by InterNations as part of their Expat City Ranking report, Ras Al Khaimah excelled in five categories: Quality of life, ease of settling in, working abroad, personal finance and an expatriate essentials index, which covers digital life, administration topics, housing and language. This international recognition highlights Ras Al Khaimah's commitment to providing an exceptional living and working environment for its diverse and growing expat community, in line with the strategic vision of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.
Heba Fatani, Director-General of Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office, stated: "This achievement reflects the commitment of Ras Al Khaimah and the direction of its leadership to create a safe, hospitable and prosperous society that attracts people from all around the world. Ras Al Khaimah's unique blend of modern infrastructure, rich history and culture, spectacular natural environment and economic opportunities contributes to its standing as an ideal destination for expatriates to live, work and invest."
Earning the top ranking in the Expat Essentials Index, Ras Al Khaimah is a city where expats say it is easy to get started: 78 per cent had no issues getting a visa (vs. 57 per cent globally), and approximately seven out of ten expats in Ras Al Khaimah say housing is both affordable (68 per cent vs. 38 per cent globally) and easy to find (72 per cent vs. 49 per cent globally).
Ras Al Khaimah followed Spanish cities Malaga, Alicante and Valencia to secure fourth place, joining Abu Dhabi, Madrid, Mexico City, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok and Muscat in the top 10, with Dubai at number 11.
As Ras Al Khaimah continues to enhance its international appeal and achieve notable success in various sectors, this recognition cements its position as an attractive destination for expatriates seeking a balanced and fulfilling lifestyle.
