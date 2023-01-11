Plastic in UAE: Full list of items that are banned; exemptions explained

by Sahim Salim Published: Wed 11 Jan 2023, 6:00 AM

The UAE has taken a giant step towards a greener future with the announcement of a nationwide ban on single-use plastic. In less than a year, single-use plastic shopping bags will be banned across all stores and shopping malls.

What’s banned from January 1, 2024?

The import, production and circulation of single-use plastic bags of all kinds.

What’s banned from January 1, 2026?

Plastic or foam products like:

Cups

Plates

Cutlery

Containers

Boxes

Spoons

Forks

Knives

Straws

Stirrers.

Which products are exempted?

Thin bag rolls

Products that are to be exported or re-exported. These must be clearly labelled.

Bags made out of recycled materials in the country.

How life will change

Single-use materials will not be used to package items. Authorities are required to come up with alternatives to pack ear buds, cigarettes, wet wipes and balloons, among others.

Multi-use bags will be readily available in shopping centres and retail stores across the country.

