Plastic in UAE: Full list of items that are banned; exemptions explained

The UAE has taken a giant step towards a greener future with the announcement of a nationwide ban on single-use plastic. In less than a year, single-use plastic shopping bags will be banned across all stores and shopping malls.
The import, production and circulation of single-use plastic bags of all kinds.
Plastic or foam products like:
Single-use materials will not be used to package items. Authorities are required to come up with alternatives to pack ear buds, cigarettes, wet wipes and balloons, among others.
Multi-use bags will be readily available in shopping centres and retail stores across the country.
From January 1, 2026, the country will ban plastic products like cups, plates, cutlery, containers and boxes
Move aimed at reducing waste production, promoting culture of waste separation