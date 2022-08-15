New generation of Emirates IDs, UAE passports: 7 things you need to know

Rulers sent their greetings on the 75th anniversary of the momentous occasion
Identity documents in the UAE have got some major security upgrades. Starting September 2022, the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) will start issuing a new generation of the Emirati passports.
Residents have already started receiving upgraded Emirates IDs that boast a host of advanced features.
Both documents are part of the ‘new generation of Emirati passports and national ID card project’, which was launched in June 2021.
Here is all you need to know.
The new passports
>> Technical characteristics and complex security specifications restrict forgery attempts.
>> Identification page is made of polycarbonate instead of paper. This increases the efficiency of specialised printing supported by photos and security marks characterised by its thickness to prevent damages.
>> Laser technologies and three-dimensional tangible elements are used to boost quality.
The new Emirates IDs
>> Enhanced protection of invisible data.
>> Advanced technical and technological characteristics like higher chip capacity and non-touch data reading feature.
>> High-quality card with a longer life. Polycarbonate is used for a life service exceeding 10 years.
>> Consolidated 3D photo, with laser printing feature authenticated with the date of birth.
>> Additional fields with codes for professional data, issuing authority and population group.
