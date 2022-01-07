Look: Worshippers offer first Friday prayers of 2022, mark start of new UAE weekend

Dozens of people were killed in attacks on government buildings
UAE1 day ago
Worshippers in mosques across the UAE offered the first Friday prayers of 2022, marking the start of the country's new weekend.
The UAE's shorter workweek, comprising a two-and-a-half day weekend, came into effect on January 1.
It was earlier announced that mosques in six emirates, excluding Sharjah, would host Friday sermons and prayers after 1.15pm through the year.
In Sharjah, where a three-day weekend was announced for employees and students, Friday prayer timings remain unchanged.
Friday half-day, Saturday and Sunday form the new weekend in the country.
The Friday half-day, combined with the change in prayer timings, has helped government employees and students get off work and school, respectively, by 12 noon and be part of the congregational act of worship.
Most private companies across the country have shifted to a Saturday-Sunday weekend, without adopting the half-Friday off.
Instead, private sector companies are offering midday breaks to staff so that they can take part in the prayer.
The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources on Thursday also announced flexible timings and work-from-home options for employees.
The new workweek system, which started after the New Year, aims to help employees strike a better work-life balance and increase productivity.
With most schools and private firms shifting online amid the surge in Covid-19 cases, employees also experienced a smooth drive to work as they ushered into a new working week.
Many residents have hailed the new workweek, which they say will boost productivity and improve their mental health.
Employees across the UAE also made plans to better invest their time during the longer weekends, which includes spending more time with family and pursuing hobbies.
Dozens of people were killed in attacks on government buildings
UAE1 day ago
Motorists should go through the policies before purchasing the insurance cover
UAE1 day ago
"We urge Houthi forces to immediately release the ship and its crew unharmed."
UAE1 day ago
Projects include construction of health centres, schools, boreholes, water wells and mosques
UAE1 day ago
Tenants reported seeing a massive water puddle sitting on top of the parking roof a day before the incident
UAE1 day ago
A German national based in Dubai and a Kenyan living in Nairobi have become the first two winners
UAE1 day ago
As part of the agreement, SEHA and the National Health Insurance Company will merge into Pure Health
UAE2 days ago
Dubai Ambulance vehicles achieved record response time to reach patients between 4 to 8 minutes
UAE2 days ago