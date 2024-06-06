E-Paper

Dubai Courts announces easier process for opening inheritance files

Service transferred from Dubai Endowments and the Community Development Authority

Web Desk
Photo: File
Photo: File

Published: Thu 6 Jun 2024, 4:36 PM

Citizens and residents in Dubai can now open inheritance files through easy and smooth procedures following an announcement by the Dubai Courts on Thursday.

Dubai Courts announced the transfer of the service of registering inheritance files for minor heirs from Dubai Endowments and the Community Development Authority to the Inheritance Court in Dubai Courts.


The Dubai Courts had in July last year announced the establishment of its first inheritance department for non-Muslims residing in the emirates.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


This significant development allows non-Muslims to prepare and execute their wills according to their own laws. It provides a clear legislative framework and ensures the effective application of non-Muslims' wishes regarding inheritance matters.

