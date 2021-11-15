KT Desert Drive: 5 days to go before the much-awaited off-road adventure

The event will flag off in Ras Al Khaimah at 8am and continue until 8pm

by Staff Reporter Published: Mon 15 Nov 2021, 8:00 AM

Adventurers and off-road enthusiasts are coming together on November 19 for the highly anticipated Khaleej Times Desert Drive, which is now in its third edition.

Whether you love off-roading or just want to head out and soak in the beauty of the desert with your family, this annual event organised by Khaleej Times is perfect for you.

This Friday, with the flag-off set in Ras Al Khaimah, the event will kick off at 8am and continue until 8pm. Hundreds of participants are in for a day of unbridled adventure, exploration and fun. Plenty of photo stops have been lined up to ensure that you’ll get the most Instagram-worthy snaps and you’ll find the perfect spot for your Facebook story.

Safety is key and this drive has it all covered. Experienced off-roaders have scouted the route to make sure it presents the optimal degree of challenge so that everyone — from the newbies to the pros — can enjoy the drive. Experts will also be joining the drive to help out anyone who may encounter issues during the adventure.

Follow the instructions and you are guaranteed a desert driving experience unlike any other.

Before you head out to the desert, a delicious spread will be prepared for you at a four-star hotel. You’ll also get lunch should you feel hungry mid-way. Finally, the day will be capped with a dinner feast and live entertainment, including quizzes and belly dancing.

There is a caveat though, tickets are selling out fast so get one before it’s too late. Adults pay only Dh350, plus VAT, while children are charged Dh150, plus VAT. Once you complete the payment, you will receive a welcome pack with all the instructions.

For those who have been seeking to explore the UAE desert in their SUVs, the KT Desert Drive is the best place to start, especially because multiple safety measures have been implemented to ensure a pleasant and memorable drive for every one.

Head online to register on www.ktdesertdrive.com and book your tickets now.

The mega event is sponsored by Mitsubishi Motors – Montero Sport (lead sponsor), powered by Yokohama Geolander tyres, Castrol (exclusive lubricant partner) and Al Ain (water sponsor); CAFU (mobile fuelling partner ) Nature Valley (nutrition partner ) Danube Properties (support sponsor), Hala (Car Insurance Partner ) Batt Mobile (On site car services partner) Ajooba (signage partner) and supported by Dubai Off Roaders.

