From Shah Rukh Khan to Abhishek Bachchan: 6 Bollywood stars that have homes in Dubai

UAE has recently eased home ownership laws, prompting people from across the world to invest in the country.
With Dubai being a central, luxurious destination, Bollywood celebrities are not too far behind in terms of investing or wanting to build a life in the city.
Here is a list of Bollywood celebrities that have bought a home in the city:
Known as the 'baadshah of Bollywood' (King of Bollywood), Shah Rukh Khan has had great relationship with Dubai.
The ambassador of Dubai Tourism owns a luxurious villa in Frond K of Palm Jumeirah. Reportedly called 'Jannat', King Khan's Dubai home is said to be a beach-facing property.
Many Bollywood celebrities have gone on record to call Dubai as their second home, loving the emirate's breathtaking natural and urban landscape.
Earlier in 2015, local media reported that Bollywood couple Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had booked a 'bespoke mansion' in Dubai's Jumeirah Golf Estates, developed by Shaikh Holdings.
The mansion is situated in the upscale Sanctuary Falls, a 97-villa project, that overlooks the Earth course, an 18-hole championship golf course, the venue of the DP World Tour Championship.
'Bigg Boss 15' winner Tejasswi Prakash and her fiance Karan Kundra have jumped on the bandwagon too.
Karan and Tejasswi took to social media and gave fans a glimpse of their luxury apartment.
"Welcome to our new home in Dubai! We are so happy to announce that Karan and I have invested in our dream home...! It’s a luxurious apartment in the heart of Dubai and the best part is that it’s fully furnished so all we have to do is - pack our luggage and move in every time we come to Dubai!” wrote Tejasswi in her post as shared videos of the new place.
Indian comedian and actor Kiku Sharda invested in the Danube Opalz project.
Sharda is among the many Bollywood stars that have invested in Danube Properties.
Indian musician duo Meet Brothers are the among the many Bollywood celebrities to call Dubai home by investing in real estate. The Meet Brothers have purchased apartments in Danube Properties' project — the Skyz Tower.
Meet Brothers — Manmeet Singh and Harmeet Singh – are Indian musical duo from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. The brothers started acting in TV serials and Bollywood to step in, but after the success of a few hit songs, they chose music over acting. After that they started working as music director in films.
Other than being a popular television personality, Manmeet has also produced a couple of serials for television including a hit comedy serial for Star Plus. While Harmeet had done advertising commercials and acted in Hindi soaps such as Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki and Kkusum.
The popular Hindi film artist had reportedly received an apartment in Burj Khalifa as an anniversary gift from her husband Raj Kundra, a few years ago.
However, reports say that she later sold the apartment to purchase a large villa in Palm Jumeirah.
