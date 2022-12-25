Look: From Alia Bhatt to Madhuri Dixit, how Bollywood celebrities are celebrating Christmas this year

Several celebrities have extended season's greetings to their followers on social media, offering fans a glimpse of their own festivities with family and friends

By Web Desk Published: Sun 25 Dec 2022, 11:32 PM Last updated: Sun 25 Dec 2022, 11:36 PM

The festive season is officially upon us, and several Bollywood celebrities have taken to social media to offer fans a heartwarming glimpse into their Christmas celebrations with their loved ones. While some were seen in foreign locations to ring in the final week of 2022, others stayed home and celebrated the day in the company of family and friends.

From Alia Bhatt to Madhuri Dixit, here are how some of Bollywood's most popular celebrities spent Christmas.

Alia Bhatt

The new mother was seen looking blissful in a series of festive snaps shared by her sister, Shaheen Bhatt, as she beams ear to ear while posing with her mother and sister. "A very happy Christmas", Shaheen captioned the post.

Madhuri Dixit

Bollywood legend Madhuri Dixit surprised her fans with a special video of herself dancing to a techno remix of the iconic song "Jingle Bells."

"Spark and shine, it's Christmas time; have you been naughty or nice?," she captioned the video.

Sunny Deol

"It's a snowy Christmas", the Gadar: Ek Prem Katha actor took to Instagram to write, sharing a snap of himself wearing a beanie and snow goggles amid a stunning backdrop of snow-capped mountains. "Merry Christmas to all", he added.

Karisma Kapoor

The Dil Toh Pagal Hai actress took to Instagram to share an adorable picture in front of a decked out tree on Christmas morning with her dog nestled in her arms – complete with a Santa hat and a festive cookie.

"Christmas cookies and coffee – wishing you all a Merry Christmas filled with peace, joy and positivity", Kapoor captioned the post.

Preity Zinta

The 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' actress extended season's greetings to her fans with an adorable video of her home decorated for the festive season.

"Merry Christmas from our family to yours. May the spirit of Christmas bring joy, happiness, peace and togetherness to all of you and your families. Loads of love [and] light always", she captioned the post.

Sonakshi Sinha

'Dabangg' actress Sonakshi Sinha took to Instagram to share a picture of herself wearing a Santa hat in front of a Christmas tree, with festive string lights and a large stocking visible in the background.

"Merry Christmas, here's your present!" she captioned the picture.

Rajkummar Rao

The actor shared a cosy snap of himself and wife Patralekhaa under a giant Christmas tree, with the latter dressed in a furry coat as the two smile for the camera.

"Merry Christmas, from us to you", Rao wrote.

ALSO READ: