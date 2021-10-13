Flying out of Abu Dhabi? Brace for airport rush next week

The author line-up for the coming Festival will be revealed November 17
UAE11 hours ago
Etihad Airways and Abu Dhabi International Airport are expecting a high volume of passengers next week, when the half-term break begins for many UAE schools, according to a Press statement on Tuesday.
As the passenger traffic is likely to peak, the Abu Dhabi-based airline offered travel tips for a smooth, convenient journey:
>> Check the requirements for your destination
With travel restrictions changing frequently, Etihad asks passengers to check the latest updates on its website before the journey begins.
>> Verified to Fly? Visit the website’s ‘Manage my booking’ section to share Covid-related travel documents.
The approval will be shared by e-mail, giving passengers confidence that all required documents are in place. This will also fast-track airport check-in at the ‘Verified to Fly’ desks.
>> Check in online and arrive early
During peak times, the Economy Class check-in for non-US flights opens four hours before departure and closes one hour before. Business and First Class check-in closes 45 minutes before departure. For US flights, check-in closes two hours before the flight. Boarding for all Etihad Airways departures closes 20 minutes prior.
>> When travelling to the US, benefit from the US Customs and Border Protection facility (USCBP)
This means all immigration and customs formalities will be completed in Abu Dhabi before the flight. Guests must present themselves at the USCBP facility no later than 90 minutes before departure.
>> Check the flight timing and departure terminal
Given the significant increase in passenger numbers, Etihad will relocate check-in for Economy Class guests on the following flights to Terminal 1 on October 15: EY653 to Cairo (CAI) EY2317 to Riyadh (RUH)
>> Check the baggage allowance before leaving for the airport
The cabin baggage policy is 7kg for Economy Class and 12kg for First and Business Class guests. Maximum cabin baggage dimensions are: 50cm (height), 25cm (depth), 40cm (width). Alternatively, pre-purchase additional hold baggage at special rates before departure on the Etihad website or through its app.
