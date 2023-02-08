Expo City Dubai to screen movies for free under the stars

The UAE's first national park, it is home to 560 different species of plants and trees, birds, mammals, reptiles and arthropods
Do you love the experience of watching movies at the cinema? If so, you now have yet another reason to visit Expo City Dubai.
This weekend, Expo City is showing movies on a gigantic screen at Jubilee Park. The experience is completely free, but here's the catch - access is on a first-come, first-served basis. If you don’t want to miss out on this opportunity, reach the venue early and grab a spot.
A massive lawn arrangement features over 500 seating bags, and 50 tables that are as big as 6 feet and can accommodate six visitors. Visitors can also get their picnic chairs and blankets for a relaxing experience under the stars.
Children-friendly movies will be shown at a special screening. What's more, pets are allowed at the screenings as well, making it the perfect day out for the whole family.
Snacks such as popcorn, nachos and more will be available at the unique experience, which is scheduled from Friday, February 10, until Sunday, February 12,. Two movies will be screened daily.
Friday, February 10: Toy Story 1, Time - 6.30 pm; Black Panther, Time - 8.30 pm
Saturday, February 11: Finding Nemo, Time - 6.30 pm; Black Panther Wakanda Forever, Time - 8.30 pm
Sunday, February 12: Luca, Time - 6.30 pm; Julie and Julia, Time - 8.30 pm
All the movies will have Arabic subtitles.
